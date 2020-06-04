Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, T.R. Knight take a knee during George Floyd protest

"There's machine guns and big ones and aggression," Pompeo noticed.

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight hit the streets of Los Angeles to join the local George Floyd-fueled protests against racism and police brutality.

The actors were spotted among the crowds on Wednesday taking a knee during a peaceful demonstration in West Hollywood. Knight also held up a sign that read "Black Lives Matter" as Pompeo joined the rest of the protestors in raising her hands in the "don't shoot" pose.

In an Instagram Live video Pompeo shared with her followers after the fact, that was recaptured and shared on Twitter by her fans, the actress said she's been to other demonstrations for the Women's Marches and climate change marches, but none had police wielding the kind of ammunition that were present for the Black Lives Matter assemblies.

"I've been to other protests, I've never seen police with machine guns, I've never seen the National Guard with machine guns," she said. "We're at a march for black lives and we're here to talk about the fact that they matter, and there's machine guns and big ones and aggression. The cops weren't so aggressive, but their stance was aggressive. They're on rooftops, they're in cars, they're in tanks, and I haven't ever seen that show of force."

"I'm just wondering why that is?" she questioned.

Pompeo and Knight join the growing list of celebrities who have been getting involved with worldwide protests, which were reignited by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Minneapolis resident who was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Stars like Jamie Foxx, Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Kehlani, and Timothée Chalamet joined demonstrations around the country, while John Boyega delivered a passionate speech from London. "I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f— that," he declared while shouting, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.

