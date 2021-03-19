Word of DeLuca's death spreads in exclusive deleted scene from this week's Grey's Anatomy

After last week's shocking death, the doctors of Grey's Anatomy are once again dealing with loss and grief.

On this week's episode, word spread of DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sudden death, and viewers watched as Maggie (Kelly McCreary) cried, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) drank a lot of whiskey, Teddy (Kim Raver) continued to see DeLuca around the hospital, and DeLuca's closest friends grappled with what it meant to continue without him.

The episode ended with everyone coming together to remember their friend and co-worker, not with a traditional funeral because of COVID-19, but with a video memorial in the parking lot of the hospital. Tom (Greg Germann) was in attendance at the memorial, but now, EW has an exclusive look at the moment Catherine (Debbie Allen) told him about what had happened.

Watch the deleted scene from this week's episode above.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

