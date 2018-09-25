If there’s ever been a hospital to encounter more hair-raising, gruesome, downright crazy medical cases than Grey Sloan Memorial (formerly known as Seattle Grace and Seattle Grace Mercy West), then we’ll eat our ferry boat scrub cap.

The good doctors of Seattle have encountered everything from a man with tree hands (definitely don’t eat snacks while viewing that episode) to a man with a fish trapped in his penis to a girl who could feel no pain (which she proved by having a classmate hit her in the stomach with a baseball bat).

If it’s rare and even ridiculous, the staff at Grey Sloan have treated it. “We’re the 1 percent hospital,” jokes executive producer and emergency medicine resident Zoanne Clack. “Fitting rare medical cases into the characters’ stories is a total puzzle.”

Whether to further a storyline or reveal something new about a character, every bizarre medical condition that rolls into the hospital on the gurney is a metaphor for what’s happening at that moment in season’s arc. With daily briefing from medical researchers explaining the most recent goings-on in medicine (from journals, papers, and news stories around the world), the writers’ room sets about fitting the case into the storyline, making sure it brings certain characters together to move the story forward.

“We have a file of strange, mysterious, fun, and interesting cases to draw from, and sometimes we’ll have the episode going and someone will be like, ‘I really love a certain story, now let’s try to frame the personal stories around this medical thing,’” Clack explains. “Sometimes we have to scrap the case because we can’t make it work for that particular character’s story. Other times we think, ‘What is the case that we could do that would put these two characters together because we need them in a room to discuss the problem of the week?’ We then take something from our pool, or we have a lot of physicians here at the show who can draw from their own experiences. Or we’ll make something up and then make sure that it works with experts.”