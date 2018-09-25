License to ill
The man who swallowed 10 Judy Doll heads (Season 2, Episode 2)
The guy who was allergic to pain meds and needed to watch porn to manage the pain (Season 2, Episode 5)
The two train passengers who became connected by a pole after a wreck (Season 2, Episode 6)
The pregnant man (Season 2, Episode 7)
The woman who had spontateous orgasms (Season 2, Episode 18)
The girl who couldn't feel pain (Season 3, Episode 3)
The (former) couple who became attached to one another after his piercing got caught on her IUD during sex (Season 3, Episode 5)
The adult conjoined twins who fell in love with the same woman (Season 3, Episode 10)
The man with a fish in his penis (Season 3, Episode 21)
The boy who was encased in cement (Season 4, Episode 17)
The girl who could hear all her internal organs because of a hole in her ear (Season 6, Episode 22)
The man with hands that looked like tree branches (Season 7, Episode 3)
