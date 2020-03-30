Grey's Anatomy cast thanks doctors for their work on National Doctor's Day

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show network ABC genre Drama Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Grey's Anatomy cast has a message for the doctors and nurses battling the coronavirus pandemic: Thank you.

On National Doctor's Day, the official Shondaland Instagram account posted a video featuring a number of Grey's Anatomy cast members — including James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Giacomo Gianniotti, and more — thanking members of the medical community for all they're doing on the frontlines of this pandemic.

"We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic," the caption reads. Additionally, the post reveals that Barco Uniforms, the company that makes the scrubs for the series, will be donating 10,000 scrubs per month to any healthcare workers who need them.

As Pickens puts it, doctors "are the true heroes" of this situation. Additionally, the cast members — who've been home ever since the show stopped production — encourage everyone to follow suit and remain indoors. "Thank a doctor today by staying home if you can," Wilson says. "We all can fight this pandemic together."

Watch the full video below:

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: