Originally, Katherine Heigl's Izzie walked away after she thought that Alex (Justin Chambers) got her fired, but she later returned to tell him about her new job and to show him she was cancer-free. It was a great moment to watch Alex stick up for himself and tell her that he deserved someone who would stay, but it's a bummer that the show made us dislike Izzie toward the end. Izzie's final comment to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) about this not being home but just some place she worked? Harsh!