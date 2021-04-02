Grey's Anatomy brings back another beloved character
Lexie Grey wasn't the only major return this week.
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the April 1 episode of Grey's Anatomy.
Grey's Anatomy has done it again.
After shocking fans last week with the promise of Lexie's (Chyler Leigh) return, the medical drama delivered yet another shock when Lexie's return led to Lexie's reunion ... with Mark (Eric Dane).
Lexie and Mark's on again-off again relationship came to a tragic end when they were both involved in the plane crash that ended season 8. The crash killed Lexie in the season 8 finale, her final moments spent holding Mark's hand and imagining the life they could've had together.
Mark survived a little bit longer, though he'd die from complications from the crash in early season 9. And now, sitting on Meredith's beach, the two are back together. We think.
In Thursday's episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) asked if Mark and Lexie were together, to which Mark responded, "On your beach looks like we are." So that sort of counts as a happily ever after?
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
