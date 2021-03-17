Grey's Anatomy boss talks writing season 17 'as if it's the last season,' more shocks to come

Thanks to this year's addition of Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) beach — a.k.a. the sort of limbo she's in while struggling to beat COVID-19 — she's able to interact with characters who have died (or are dying) on the show. "It has been therapeutic for me," showrunner Krista Vernoff previously told EW. "I wrote all the beach scenes. That's what I did this season. I sat down and I wrote all the beach scenes like a play. And I love it. I love the play. I love the beach. It feels powerful and beautiful."

And with more McDreamy — and now April — still to come, there's a lot of speculation around why the drama is pulling out all the stops now. The answer is quite simple: This might be the end. (Key word being might.) "I will say that we have been building this season from the beginning as if it's the last season," says Vernoff. "I don't know at this point if it is the last season, but the reason why you're like, 'Oh my gosh' every episode is because we approached it with a certain reverence of: 'Okay, if this is the last season and we're doing COVID, what are we doing?'"

If this really could be the final season of the show that gave us the bomb episodes, George's shocking death, the hospital shooting, the plane crash, and so many more heart-stopping moments, then fans should probably buckle up. "There are several episodes coming up that I think the fans are going to lose their s--- over," says Vernoff with a laugh, adding, "In really good ways and in every meaning of the phrase."

