The Grey's Anatomy binge guide: 25 of the most essential episodes

This show loves to build you up just in time to tear you down (or is it the reverse? One can never really tell) and sometimes it tears you down just to tear you down some more. “Dark Was the Night” was the perfect example of the latter, one of those devastating where the hits (like the news that Derek and Meredith wouldn’t be regaining custody of their daughter) just keep on coming (like the death of Teddy’s husband, Henry).