Grey's Anatomy shocker: Alex left Seattle for [SPOILER]

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Thursday's Grey's Anatomy.

Justin Chambers' final scene on Grey's Anatomy might've aired in 2019, but his character's end had yet to be decided. That all changed in this week's farewell to Alex Karev, during which viewers finally found out what happened to the last remaining original intern (aside from Meredith Grey, of course).

And what happened was shocking to say the least. When Alex sends letters to Meredith, Jo, Richard, and Bailey, viewers listen to a handful of new Justin Chambers voiceovers as the characters read what Alex has to say.

First up, Alex explains to Meredith that he couldn't call her out of fear that she would convince him to come back. And he can't come back because "the one perfect thing isn't in Seattle, not anymore. I swear it's not about work or you or Jo. It's about me. I left and I'm with Izzie."

Turns out, when Alex called all of Mer's former co-workers to write letters for her trial, he reached out to Izzie, and that's when he found out that she used the embryos they froze way back when to have a kid. That's right, she had Alex's kid ... or kids, rather. She had twins, Eli and Alexis. They're 5 now, and they live on a farm in Kansas, and now, Alex does too. He writes, "I love Jo deeply, still. I think I always will. And if it was just about two women I love, I'd choose my wife." It's a sentiment he also shares in his letter to Jo, explaining that, "When I told you I loved you I meant it, but Izzie has our kids, Jo." And yes, he's also in love with Izzie.

Now, Izzie is working as a surgical oncologist, and Alex has applied to a nearby hospital. "Mer, you are my best friend and I will miss the hell out of you, but I'm finally exactly where I should be," he writes. "I never had that before."

As for Jo, he tells her that he's already signed divorce papers, and he's leaving her everything, including his shares in the hospital.

And so, with a final "I love you" to Bailey and what Richard describes as an "apology," Alex Karev said goodbye for the last time.

