Henry first arrived at the hospital with a hereditary condition that made him in desperate need of surgery but without insurance. Unable to stand by and watch him die, his doctor Teddy Altman proposed they get married so that he could have access to her insurance and get the much-needed, life-saving surgery. Although initially a marriage of convenience, Henry quickly developed genuine feelings for Teddy which she ultimately reciprocated. And just because their hearts were finally happy and trouble-free, Henry had to go and have problems with his actual crucial organ. A tumor near his heart and the ensuing surgery to remove it killed Henry. He is survived by his widow Teddy and his steely green gaze will live on forever. RIP Hottie Husband.