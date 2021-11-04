Tom Koracick returns! Greg Germann to guest-star on the next Grey's Anatomy

Watch an exclusive sneak peek at his appearance.

By Samantha Highfill November 04, 2021 at 07:59 PM EDT
Courtesy of ABC

Grey's Anatomy

Tom Koracick is back in the building! Well, he's back in a building.

EW can exclusively reveal that Greg Germann is reprising his role as Dr. Koracick on the next episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Germann first appeared in season 14 of the medical drama, when he joined the cast as the brilliant (and very egotistical) neurosurgeon. He remained on the show — and caused his fair share of relationship drama — until episode 17 of season 17, when Koracick decided to join Jackson (Jesse Williams) on his next adventure in Boston.

Greg Germann on 'Grey's Anatomy'
| Credit: ABC

But now he's back… at least for one episode. Don't expect to see him walking the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial, though. While the doctors back in Seattle deal with the aftermath of an explosion, it's Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) who, in Minnesota, team up with a familiar face to help them with their study.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Koracick's (maybe unwelcome?) return in the video above. Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

