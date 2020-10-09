Green Lantern show is greenlit at HBO Max

"In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight." Luckily for superhero fans who know exactly how the rest of that oath goes, they'll have good things to see soon, because HBO Max has just given a 10-episode series order to Green Lantern. The new hourlong superhero show will be co-written by Seth-Grahame Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner.

Fans of Green Lantern comics surely remember the 2011 Green Lantern film (co-written by Guggenheim), which was such a critical and box office disappointment that star Ryan Reynolds continues to joke about it to this day. Although that movie featured the breadth of the interstellar peacekeeping Green Lantern Corps on their home world of Oa, everything still focused on Reynolds' Hal Jordan. By contrast, the Green Lantern show will feature at least four protagonists: Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott. That's a span of Green Lanterns across time! Alan Scott was the original Green Lantern, first created in 1940; following recent comic book interpretations of the character, the TV show character will be a gay man. Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz are the newest Green Lanterns of Earth, who have taken big roles in recent comics.

On top of them, HBO says fans can count on seeing iconic supporting characters Sinestro and Kilowog, as well as introducing new heroes to the Green Lantern Corps. Does that include John Diggle (David Ramsey) who was seen opening a glowing green box in the Arrow finale? Only time will tell.