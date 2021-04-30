Green Lantern series finds its first Lantern with American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock

The new DC Comics series will bring this character to life in live-action.

HBO Max is revealing new details on the upcoming Green Lantern series, and with that comes its very first Lantern.

American Horror Story and Long Weekend actor Finn Wittrock is the first star cast in the DC Comics-based show from Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, EW has learned.

Wittrock will play Guy Gardner, who's a character that has been portrayed through DC animation and was portrayed in live-action by Matthew Settle in the 1990s Justice League of America. He's one of multiple Lanterns that will be featured on the new show and is described as "a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable."

The character has oscillated between the good guys and bad guys in the comics. He was depicted as a backup Lantern to Hal Jordan before becoming a prominent member of the Green Lantern Corps. But then he gave up his Green Power Ring for the Red Ring of Rage in leading the villainous Red Lantern Corps.

Finn Wittrock; Guy Gardner Finn Wittrock and Guy Gardner. | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; DC Comics

Other Lanterns appearing on the 10-episode first season will be the very first Lantern Alan Scott; half-alien Bree Jarta; Jessica Cruz, Sector 2814's first female Lantern; and Simon Baz, Jessica's frequent partner assigned to Earth.

The show is now confirmed to take place across decades and galaxies, starting on Earth in 1941 with Scott, who's a secretly gay F.B.I. agent. The 1984 period will center on Guy and Bree. Noted villains from the comics, Sinestro and Kilowog, will also be appearing.

Berlanti writes and executive produces Green Lantern with Marc Guggenheim and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith. Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, David Katzenberg, Elizabeth Hunter, and Sara Saedi will executive produce.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mentioned Guy Gardner had not been portrayed in live-action in the past. Matthew Settle played the character in the 1990s Justice League of America.