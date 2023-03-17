The 50 greatest TV and movie detectives of all time

From the catchy intro to the cavalcade of guest stars with delightfully daffy Maine accents, rewatching Murder, She Wrote now is as cozy as sipping a warm cup of tea on a snowy night. But it wouldn't have run for as long as it did – a whopping 12 seasons – without the performance of the incandescent Angela Lansbury as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, a one-woman murder-solving machine and EW's pick for the no. 1 slot. Outside of the fact that Jessica had some truly terrible luck in tripping into a never-ending parade of homicides, she's indefatigable in solving them, picking up clues the less observant, often incompetent professional investigators around her miss. Naturally curious and charming to the bone, Jessica used her unassuming manner to disguise a steely intelligence, ingratiating herself into the scene of a crime so she could spot the tiny details and strange behaviors that inevitably gave the real culprit away. No matter if it was in her strangely murder-plagued Maine hometown or one of the glamorous locations where her life as a best-selling author took her, if a murder happened anywhere in Jessica's vicinity, she was sure to solve it before the ink dried on her first draft. —L.M.