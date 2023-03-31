Transgender actors are finally starting to get some of the screen time and recognition they deserve after decades fighting for the opportunity to tell their stories on TV and in movies. In 2014, Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category. Seven years later, Pose star Mj Rodriguez landed the first lead acting nomination for a trans performer. On the film side, although several cisgender stars have been nominated or won Oscars for playing trans characters, no openly transgender actor has yet to score a nomination. Tangerine star Mya Taylor made history as the first trans actress to win a major film award in 2016 with her Independent Spirit Award's Best Supporting Female victory, years after Gun Hill Road's Harmony Santana got the first Spirit Award nod for a trans actor.