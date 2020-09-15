There's a new batch of bakers in The Great British Baking Show season 11 trailer

Pop the kettle on — we're heading back to the tent!

On Tuesday, the first trailer for The Great British Baking Show's 11th season dropped with a fresh batch of bakers and one new addition to the team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic things are a little different this season, but one thing's for sure: that banana bread recipe you've been so proud of is about to look a little less impressive.

Season 11 sees comedian and actor Matt Lucas (Doctor Who, Bridesmaids) — who admits he has the "eating age of a 9-year-old" in the clip — join Noel Fielding in hosting duties. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the hosts, 12 new bakers, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith formed a bubble before production began to quarantine together so as to allow for closer interaction once on-set. In further COVID changes, shooting took place over the past six weeks at a top-secret location in the U.K., replacing the usual months-long production schedule.

From the looks of the first footage, pandemic or not, some things never change in the tent — apart from the tent itself, which now appears to be open-air to allow for better ventilation. So maybe there won't be literal meltdowns due to rising temperatures in the enclosed space, but there are still comments such as "what the hell is that?" and "you're not supposed to laugh" which seem to suggest that things are still going a little haywire on the beloved British series.

Season 11 of The Great British Baking Show arrives in the U.K. next Tuesday, Sept. 22, with episodes expected to also stream on Netflix at an unspecified date. Watch the trailer above.