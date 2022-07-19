There is no word on if the running back was just there so he wouldn't get fined.

Paul Hollywood might've met his match on the field... uh... in the tent, rather, on The Great British Baking Show.

The master baker and longtime Baking Show judge revealed on Monday's episode of Good Morning America that retired NFL running back, Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion, and "I'm just here so I don't get fined" icon Marshawn Lynch filmed a guest spot on an upcoming episode of the beloved cooking show.

"Last week, I was filming a very top-secret Bake Off — we call it Bake Off in the U.K. — and we had Marshawn Lynch on, and he was crazy. Absolutely crazy. He was amazing," Hollywood said when asked about his dream celebrity guest for the program, which he co-judges alongside Prue Leith. "He was great, I'm a big fan, so it was nice to have him on. Bake Off is all about having fun in the tent, that's what it's all about. I try not to judge harshly, but I do judge honestly."

EW has reached out to the United Kingdom-based Love Productions project's domestic distributor Netflix as well as representatives for Lynch for confirmation.

The Baking Show finished its 12th season last November, with Italian baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno winning the contest. It was subsequently renewed for a 13th season in December.

The series typically films new seasons in the summer months, with the sweltering seasonal heat often playing a chaotic role in the drama (usually when it's busy melting contestants' chocolate). It typically does not feature celebrity guests, and it's currently unclear if Hollywood meant that Lynch filmed for the regular competition or for one of its star-studded special editions.

