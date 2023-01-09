Grease is the word in first Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies teaser

It's time to go to the soda fountain with the original girl gang.

On Monday, Paramount+ dropped the first teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to beloved 1978 movie Grease about the founding of the Pink Ladies. The series is coming to the streaming platform on April 6.

Full of new faces, the teaser also boasts plenty of familiar sights for those who are dying to go back to Rydell High, including dance numbers in the auto shop and on the school track, T-Bird and pink lady jackets, and steamy make-out sessions in classic cars.

We get a glimpse of Jackie Hoffman's (Feud: Bette vs. Joan) Assistant Principal McGee, originally portrayed by Eve Arden in the 1978 film, giving the Pink Ladies some life advice about a girl's reputation. But as Jane (Marisa Davila) puts it, "Maybe sometimes you gotta be bad to do good."

Underscored by the classic title song, the teaser showcases some of the series' musical numbers, and it boasts 31 new original songs by pop hitmaker Justin Tranter. "I worked on the show for seven months straight and I still listen to the music every day," Davila previously told EW. "There's absolutely no way you can get tired of them. It's a no-skip soundtrack. Justin and their team managed to mold together the old '50s style of music with a modern day take on it."

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 2, season 1, Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

The show tells the story of the original Pink Ladies, starring Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos, and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski. It takes place four years before the events of the original film.

Creator Annabel Oakes previously told EW that she was skeptical about making a prequel to Grease until she started asking herself questions about the film. "I thought, 'Nobody needs a new Grease,'" she said. "The original Grease is absolutely perfect. But then, I thought about it for a second and I thought, 'What unanswered questions do I have from Grease?' Because everything was tied up really nicely with Danny and Sandy. But I was like, 'What was up with the Pink Ladies? Were those were girl gangs real?' I started googling and I found out that there were real Pink Ladies at the high school of the original creator of Grease, Jim Jacobs."

Thus, the origin story was born. Watch the teaser above for more.

