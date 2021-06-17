Grand Army canceled at Netflix after a single season

Netflix's Grand Army has come to a halt.

The drama series centering on the lives of five students at a Brooklyn public high school has been canceled, EW has confirmed.

Grand Army premiered in October and hailed from creator Katie Cappiello, whose 2013 play Slut inspired one of the main story lines. The series starred Odessa A'zion (previously of CBS' short-lived sitcom Fam, and the daughter of Pamela Adlon), Maliq Johnson, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, and Amalia Yoo.

GRAND ARMY Naiya Ortiz, Brittany Adebumola, Odley Jean, and Crystal Sha're Nelson on 'Grand Army' | Credit: JASPER SAVAGE/NETFLIX

It featured incidents like students forced into lockdown after a terrorist detonates a suicide bomb near the school, slut shaming, and systemic racism.

In EW's review of Grand Army, Kristen Baldwin wrote that the "group of Brooklyn teens are pummeled by life in a variety of grim ways, too many of them predictable."

When the trailer for the series was released in fall 2020, playwright Ming Peiffer - a Grand Army story editor and a co-writer of episode 8 - said on Twitter that she and two other writers of color on the show quit after experiencing "racist exploitation and abuse." Those allegations have not been verified, and Peiffer has made no further comment.