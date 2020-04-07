Grace and Frankie cast to gather (remotely) for live table read of season 7 premiere

Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Gracie and Frankie are bringing something new to the table.

Following the success of the Big Mouth table read, Netflix announced on Tuesday that its comedy hub, Netflix Is A Joke, is set to air a live table read of the never-before-seen premiere episode of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie, titled "The Fallout."

The entire cast of the streaming service's coming-of-old-age comedy — Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry — and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will all participate in the live table read as fans are invited to join in via the Netflix is a Joke YouTube page on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The cast and creators will also be raising awareness for Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Relief Program to benefit food-insecure and isolated seniors.

And that's not all! After the live table read, fans are invited to stick around for a live Q&A with the full cast moderated by Kauffman.

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie is available to stream on Netflix now. The seventh and final season of the series is set to premiere in 2021.

