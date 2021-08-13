This is the seventh and final season of the comedy starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

Surprise! The final season of Grace and Frankie just dropped 4 episodes on Netflix

Grace and Frankie type TV Show network Netflix

We could all use a little more Grace and Frankie in our lives. Luckily, stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda agreed.

Netflix just released the first four episodes of the buddy comedy's final season. "We've missed you, but more importantly, you've missed us," Tomlin says in a video accompanying the release. "We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season," Fonda explains.

"It was between this and Del Taco giftcards. I wanted to go with the giftcards," Tomlin jokes.

It was previously announced that with season 7's final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie will make history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, with 94 episodes.

In addition to Tomlin and Fonda, the series also stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, all of whom reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris return as showrunners and executive producers of the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The first four episodes are available to stream now on Netflix, with the final 12 episodes slated for release in 2022.

