Grace and Frankie finally nabs Dolly Parton for a 9 to 5 reunion in its final season

Grace and Frankie Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It only took seven seasons, but Grace and Frankie finally got Dolly Parton to come on the show.

Netflix announced Friday that the country music legend, actress, and humanitarian will appear at some point during the final 12 episodes of the half-hour comedy, marking a 9 to 5 reunion between Parton and series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

No plot or character details were provided, so the door is presumably open for Parton to appear as herself or as a whole new character put in the mix alongside Fonda's buttoned-up Grace and Tomlin's free-spirited Frankie.

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda '9 to 5' stars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda reunite at the 2017 Emmys | Credit: Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images

While fans have been clamoring for Parton to appear on Grace and Frankie since it first premiered in 2015, co-creator Marta Kauffman and her team have been cautious about the timing. Back in 2016, she said season 2 wasn't the right time to stage a reunion between the stars of the beloved workplace comedy because "we're still creating a world, and the world is Grace and Frankie. These are characters you want to know and invest in. The minute we bring in Dolly Parton, who I love, It's 9 to 5, no matter what you do."

Now it would seem that world has been firmly established, with Grace and Frankie on track to be Netflix's longest-running original series ever, with 94 episodes when it's all said and done.

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 are available to stream now, and the final 12 will drop in 2022.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: