Gottmik reuniting with Paris Hilton? That's: hot, gorge, etc.

The RuPaul's Drag Race finalist re-teamed with the pop culture icon she impersonated on the season 13 Snatch Game challenge during Wednesday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, and the duo appeared to be absolutely "sliving" in each other's presence.

Watch What Happens Live with Paris Hilton and Gottmilk Paris Hilton snaps a gorge selfie with Gottmik on 'Watch What Happens Live.' | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

While Paris and her mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, sat down for interviews on Andy Cohen's talk show, Gottmik served up looks (and drinks) in a guest role from behind the bar.

Cohen asked about the drag performer and cosmetic artist's professional history with Paris, which includes several pre–Drag Race makeup collabs.

"I've only painted her for a couple of special moments, which are iconic!" Gottmik told Cohen while dressed in full Paris drag, before proposing a fun idea for trolling the paparazzi: "I want to dress up like Paris and walk down Rodeo with Kathy and [shopping] bags!"

Paris also shared several behind-the-scenes shots from the episode, including a video of the pair dancing to the Britney Spears hit "Toxic" on set, as well as Gottmik popping her head into the Simple Life star's dressing room for a quick "hi, gorge!" before the show.

Gottmik and Paris Hilton on Watch What Happens Live Gottmik and Paris Hilton reunite on 'Watch What Happens Live.' | Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram Stories

After her Paris impression won the fan-favorite Snatch Game challenge last year on Drag Race, Gottmik — the first trans man to compete in the history of the show — told EW she'd "never shown her Gottmik or that side of me," but that Paris received the performance well: "I was so happy. She's such a dope, cool, amazing human, and she was so down."

Gottmik, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton Gottmik poses with Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton on 'Watch What Happens Live.' | Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram Stories

Following the Snatch Game performance, Hilton appeared on Gottmik's YouTube channel in a video that chronicled how the drag star painted herself in Paris-inspired makeup.

"Congratulations! I was watching last night! You f---ing killed it!" Hilton told Gottmik in the video. "I'm so happy for you. It's f---ing sick!"

Watch Paris, Kathy, and Gottmik pal around on the set of Watch What Happens Live in the clip above.

