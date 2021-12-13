The CW developing Gotham Knights TV series based on DC comics

But the new Batman series will not be a spin-off of Batwoman.

The CW is doubling up on Gotham-set TV series.

EW has learned that the network is developing a Gotham Knights drama based on the popular DC comics of the same name. And while the potential new series will revolve around Batman characters, it is not a spin-off of Batwoman, which is currently airing its third season. It is also not based on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game (slated for a 2022 release).

Gotham Knights Credit: DC Comics

The Gotham Knights TV series will follow Bruce Wayne's rebellious adopted son in the wake of Bruce's murder as he's forced to forge an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies after they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

As the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights. No casting has been announced yet, and how Gotham Knights will fit into the CW's ever-expanding Arrowverse has also yet to be revealed.

The new series is written and executive produced by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Batwoman, Gotham), written and co-executive produced by former EW writer Natalie Abrams (Batwoman, Supergirl, All American), with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden attached as executive producers.

