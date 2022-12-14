The CW shares new pic of Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, premiere dates for Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois

Misha Collins is back in a blue suit! The CW shared a new photo of the Supernatural alum as Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights on Wednesday, and the photo looks eerily similar to the character he played for over a decade prior on the same network ... just minus the trench coat.

The network shared the photo while announcing the premiere date for the new DC Comics drama along with the season 3 premiere for Superman & Lois. Both shows will air Tuesday, March 14, 2023, beginning with Superman & Lois at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Gotham Knights at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the first look photos from both series below.

Gotham Knights Credit: Jasper Savage/The CW

According to the official logline, Superman & Lois season 3 begins just weeks after Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) defeated Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt), and Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Superman & Lois Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (now played by Michael Bishop after Jordan Elsass suddenly exited the series after season 2) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Superman & Lois Credit: The CW

New series Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and EW alum Natalie Abrams, with Fiveash and Stoteraux also serving as showrunners and executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the series picks up after Batman's death, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

Gotham Knights Credit: Jasper Savage/The CW

With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But the Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City, and this team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

