Who's who on the HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot

Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind)

"Audrey is the closest in spirit to Blair [Leighton Meester], except she's not Blair," says the executive producer. "She actually lives on the Upper East side, and almost none of our characters live on the Upper East side. She has a beautiful jewel box of an apartment and loves Chanel and old glamour and dinner parties — so she has that Blair aspect. However, she doesn't have that feeling Blair had that she was not winning but deserves to win. Audrey has this grace and competence, so winning is not even a part of her vocabulary. She knows who she is. When she gets dressed for the morning, it's for herself — not for the world."