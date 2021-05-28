Kristen Bell's Gossip Girl is back to shake things up for a new class of NYC preppies.

Spotted! The first Gossip Girl teaser trailer for the new HBO Max series

Guess who's back! Kristen Bell returns as the elusive, sharp-tongued voice of New York City's Upper East Side social scene in the first teaser trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot.

"You've gotten so comfortable — thinking you're in control of your image, your actions, the narrative — that you forgot one thing: I can see you," she says in that classic, mischievous tone. "And before I'm through, I'll make sure you see you, too."

Harking back to her signature calling card, Bell's Gossip Girl finishes with the all-too-familiar "XOXO."

In the world of Gossip Girl, which began with the hit teen drama of the mid-'00s with stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, the titular blogger, who loved to air out everyone's dirty laundry online, has been dormant for nine years. Now, the Gossip Girl website is up and running again to shake things up for a new generation of elite NYC private school teens as the landscape of social media and the city has changed.

Spoiler from the original show: Penn Badgley's lovable Dan Humphrey ended up being the person behind the Gossip Girl persona. But who's taking over the name in the reboot? Time will tell.

In addition to the teaser trailer, HBO Max released a slew of posters graffitied with Gossip Girl's "XOXO" to introduce the new cast of characters.

The new show stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

Joshua Safran — a writer and executive producer on the original series, which was developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — showruns the new Gossip Girl. Schwartz and Savage also executive produce.

All the drama begins when Gossip Girl premieres this July 8 on HBO Max.