Gossip Girl cast: Where are they now?
Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite. See where the Gossip Girl cast ended up after leaving the Upper East Side.
Gossip Girl, then and now
You know you loved them, and you certainly know you miss them. A lot has happened since Gossip Girl went off the air on Dec. 17, 2012, but our favorite Upper East Siders have managed to keep busy, a habit that's likely easier when it's simply the paparazzi tracking your every move instead of a mysterious, virtual, text-savvy stalker.
Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen)
After Lively played the free-spirited Serena for six seasons, the actress continued her onscreen career with appearances in films like The Age of Adaline (2015), The Shallows (2016), Café Society (2016), A Simple Favor (2018), and Rhythm Section (2020).
The actress made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" in 2021, and is set to direct her first feature film — the Edgar Wright-written adaptation of the graphic novel Seconds.
If Serena van der Woodsen had to end up with someone other than Dan Humphrey, Ryan Reynolds isn't too shabby a choice. Lively married the Deadpool star in September 2012, and the two have gone on to create a big family.
Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf)
The actress known for bringing Blair Waldorf continued to star in projects like The Roommate (2011), Monte Carlo (2011), Single Parents, and The Weekend Away (2022). Meester also has a recurring role as Meredith on How I Met Your Father.
Off screen, Meester has dabbled in music. In 2014, her debut album, Heartstrings, peaked at No. 139 on the Billboard 200 chart. Although in our hearts she's forever the rightful Queen of the Upper East Side.
Meester cemented herself as the queen of the mid-2000s teen drama with her 2014 wedding to The O.C.'s Adam Brody, a match made in teen soap heaven. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arlo, in 2015 and had their son (whose name has not been publicly revealed) in 2020.
Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass)
Though the words "I'm Chuck Bass" still echo in the hearts of Gossip Girl fans everywhere, Westwick eventually moved on to the Crackle crime series Snatch alongside Rupert Grint. The series was based on Guy Ritchie's 2000 heist film of the same name, and Westwick starred as hustler Sonny Castillo.
He also starred on the BBC comedy series White Gold, about a cocky window salesperson, which debuted on Netflix in 2017. Future installments of the show were put on hold in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Westwick. After being under LAPD investigation, the actor was not charged due to a lack of evidence. He continued to act, returning for White Gold's second and last season and appearing in films Enemy Lines (2020) and Me You Madness (2021).
Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey)
Badgley played Dan Humphrey, Gossip Girl herself (himself?) — the biggest twist of 2012.
Since his run as Lonely Boy, the actor has appeared in several films, like The Paper Store (2016), Here Today (2021), and The Birthday Cake (2021). He largely stayed off TV until 2019, when he began playing serial killer Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series You.
Apart from acting, Badgley was the lead singer of the indie band MOTHXR. He also married Domino Kirke (sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke) in February 2017 in a courthouse ceremony. Their son, James, was born in August 2020.
Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald)
Luckily for fans of Nate Archibald's piercing blue eyes (and let's be real, who isn't a fan?), Crawford didn't stay away from the screen long. He starred on the short-lived ABC series Blood & Oil in 2015; appeared in films I Do… Until I Don't (2017), Nighthawks (2019), and Inheritance (2020); and snagged a main role on Amazon Prime's The Boys as Kevin Moskowitz a.k.a. the Deep.
Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey)
After famously playing Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (2000), Momsen took on the role of Dan's little sister.
Little J is now…slightly-less-little J. Momsen has stayed entirely absent from the screen since leaving Gossip Girl, instead leading the rock band the Pretty Reckless since 2009. The band released their fourth studio album, Death by Rock and Roll, in February 2021.
Kelly Rutherford (Lily van der Woodsen)
Kelly Rutherford bid adieu to Serena and Eric's mother, Lily van der Woodsen, in 2012, following up the gig with small-screen turns in episodes of Being Mary Jane, Dynasty, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. She's also appeared in a number of Lifetime films.
Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams)
Since saying goodbye to Vanessa, Szohr has popped up in several projects, including Taylor Swift's music video for "22," the 2017 Twin Peaks revival, and Shameless.
Since 2019, the actress has played Talla Keyaii on The Orville, which hosted a mini reunion between her and her former costar, Meester, for an episode.
Apart from acting, Szhor is a parent to her daughter, Bowie, who she shares with her partner, Brad Richardson.
Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey)
Matthew Settle came into our hearts as dreamy dad Rufus Humphrey and took a far spookier turn soon after the show's wrap, playing Mr. Morris in 2014's Ouija and Sam Harris in 2016's The Faith of Anna Waters.
Settle has not appeared on screen since 2017's Valentine.
Zuzanna Szadkowski (Dorota Kishlovsky)
The true MVP of Gossip Girl, Dorota Kishlovsky was played by Zuzanna Szadkowski for the length of the show's run. The actress has been one of the busiest former cast members following the finale, earning credits for episodes of Girls, The Good Wife, and Search Party.
Szadkowski reprised her role as Dorita on HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot for the first season finale. She went on to play Mabel Ainsley on The Gilded Age in 2022.
Connor Paolo (Eric van der Woodsen)
Gossip Girl found its Eric van der Woodsen in Connor Paolo, a young actor who got his break on the show. Before the drama's wrap, Paolo enrolled at NYU and started playing Declan Porter on Revenge. He appeared on Revenge through 2013 and went on appear in films like Friend Request (2016), Flock of Four (2017), and Distancing Socially (2021).