The actress known for bringing Blair Waldorf continued to star in projects like The Roommate (2011), Monte Carlo (2011), Single Parents, and The Weekend Away (2022). Meester also has a recurring role as Meredith on How I Met Your Father.

Off screen, Meester has dabbled in music. In 2014, her debut album, Heartstrings, peaked at No. 139 on the Billboard 200 chart. Although in our hearts she's forever the rightful Queen of the Upper East Side.

Meester cemented herself as the queen of the mid-2000s teen drama with her 2014 wedding to The O.C.'s Adam Brody, a match made in teen soap heaven. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arlo, in 2015 and had their son (whose name has not been publicly revealed) in 2020.