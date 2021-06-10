Gossip Girl reboot trailer features love triangles, threesomes, and a scandalous 'big secret'

"Something's different... in the best way."

XOXO Gossip Girl - a new generation of New York's young elite is coming, and HBO has just released the first official trailer for the iconic show's reboot, premiering on July 8.

Set to the appropriate soundtrack of Frank Ocean's "Super Rich Kids," the trailer introduces us to Manhattan's private school mavens of today: a group of friends who have known each other since they were kids. "We have trust...we have history. We own this school," Jordan Alexandar's Julien Calloway intones as we're shown flashy glimpses of how the upper class really lives.

But with elitism comes drama - and when a high rolling friend group decides to invite a newcomer (Whitney Peak's Zoya Lott) into their esteemed circle, it doesn't take long for things to spiral out of control. Add in the ever-looming threat of "Gossip Girl" (taking the form of an Instagram account), and it's clear the teens will be dealing with a lot more than just social circle troubles.

Gossip Girl | Official Trailer | HBO Max Gossip Girl revival cast | Credit: HBO Max

Developed by original Gossip Girl writer and executive producer Joshua Safran, the new series "takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark," according to HBO's official synopsis. "Gossip Girl explores just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years."

Along with Peak and Alexandar, who looks to be stepping in as the Blair Waldorf of 2021, the series stars Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The original hit teen drama, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW, helped launch the careers of stars like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford. Kristen Bell, the voice of New York's original elite social scene, will reprise her role in the new series.