On Tuesday, new images from the set of the upcoming HBO Max series began circling. In the snaps, the stars of the series (Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Eli Brown, and Evan Mock) can be seen sitting on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — a spot that was a habitual meeting place for Serena van der Woodsen ( Blake Lively ), Blair Waldorf ( Leighton Meester ), and her Constance Billard "minions" during the original CW teen drama.

Set eight years after the initial series ended and the fictional gossip site went dark, the reboot features a new cast, but still exists in the same continuity of 2007 show. This time around, as a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl, the series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Screenwriter Joshua Safran, who served as an executive producer on the first five seasons of the series, has previously shared that reboot will be more inclusive. “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” he said in an interview with Vulture last year. “I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”