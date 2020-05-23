Gossip Girl reboot won't arrive until 2021 due to coronavirus

Gossip Girl

You'll have to wait a little bit longer for more Gossip Girl.

HBO Max's eagerly-anticipated reboot of the CW show will not arrive until 2021, as production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series was scheduled to begin filming in March, which is about the time everything in Hollywood started to shut down.

“They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture, which first reported the news. “Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back," he added.

HBO Max will launch on May 27, with plenty of content available despite the delays.

