Gossip Girl reboot won't arrive until 2021 due to coronavirus
You'll have to wait a little bit longer for more Gossip Girl.
HBO Max's eagerly-anticipated reboot of the CW show will not arrive until 2021, as production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series was scheduled to begin filming in March, which is about the time everything in Hollywood started to shut down.
“They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture, which first reported the news. “Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back," he added.
Indeed: other projects at HBO Max that have been delayed by the pandemic include the Friends reunion special that was initially planned to debut at launch, and The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco.
The new Gossip Girl series is set eight years after the original show's conclusion, and will follow a new cast of private school teens in New York. Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), and Jason Gotay (NY City Center's revival of Evita) will join Kristen Bell, who is returning to narrate the new series.
HBO Max will launch on May 27, with plenty of content available despite the delays.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Gossip Girl (TV Show)
|type
|
|rating
|status
|
|network
Comments