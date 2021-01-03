Get to know the cast of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot

HBO Max is celebrating the new year in a big way — by sharing a closer look at the incoming Gossip Girl reboot characters!

The cable network shared a photo of Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Genvinson, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Eli Brown, Emily Alind, and Evan Mock in an Instagram post with a one word descriptor of their characters. All nine New York private school teens will exist in the same continuity as the original, eight years after the finale of Gossip Girl. The series will unravel how social media and the Big Apple have changed.

New characters include Julien "Influence" Calloway (Alexander), Monet "Power" de Haan (Smith), Luna "Style" La (Moreno), Max "Freedom" Wolfe (Doherty), Audrey "Grace" Hope (Alind), Kate "Ambition" Keller (Genvison), Otto (Obie) "Privilege" Bergmann IV, Akeno (Aki) "Innocence" Menzies (Mock), and Zoya "Perspective" Lot (Peak).

The 10-episode series is set to be released sometime in 2021 with Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage, creators of the original, returning as executive producers. Kristen Bell has also confirmed she will reprise her role as the narrator.

As to whether or not any of the original cast will make cameos, it's as yet unknown. Many, including Chace Crawford and Blake Lively, have teased they're interested in bringing back their OG characters in a limited capacity.

"I’m sure this is going to be a fresh take and Josh and Stephanie are incredible,” Crawford told EW in 2019. “They’re going to make it great. There’s still a demand for it — people are always asking if I’d go back and do more. Hats off to them. I think it’s a good idea.”

Here are the Instagram posts featuring the characters below:

The original Gossip Girl is currently available to stream in its entirety at HBO Max. XOXO!