"We are currently looking for another home," showrunner Joshua Safran says, while acknowledging it's an uphill battle.

It's time for Gossip Girl to sign off once more. Season 2 of the teen drama revival will be its last — at least on HBO Max.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max," showrunner Joshua Safran wrote Thursday on social media.

He continued, "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill [battle], and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together."

The cast of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot The cast of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot | Credit: Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

An HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement provided to EW, "We are very grateful to Josh Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard. Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience."

The original Gossip Girl series aired from 2007 to 2012 on the CW and was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, based the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar. It explored the ins and outs of life at a prestigious New York City prep school, and minted a few stars in the process — including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.

Safran's reboot launched on HBO Max in 2021 with an all-new cast, while retaining Kristen Bell as the voice of the eponymous narrator. The new Gossip Girl changed a few things from the previous version, though. Instead of keeping Gossip Girl's identity a secret, the new show revealed upfront that the blogging was done by teachers at the fancy high school.

Gossip Girl's axing comes as part of a wave of cancellations, renewal reversals, and writes-downs at Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that resulted from the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. in April. The season 2 finale — quite possibly the series finale — hits HBO Max on Jan. 26.

