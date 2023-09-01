She's his sister, it's what she does.

Attention Upper East Siders, spotted: Lonely Boy and Little J chumming it up just like old times.

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen, a.k.a the Humphrey siblings, Dan and Jenny, from the original Gossip Girl, are reuniting for an upcoming episode of Badgley's podcast Podcrushed. The Gossip Girl alum, who hosts the Stitcher Studios podcast alongside Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, posed with Momsen to tease a new episode that'll be available this Wednesday.

The Podcrushed Instagram page teased Badgley and Momsen's reunion with a set of two photos, one more playful and one more slay-ful. Badgley can be seen wearing Momsen's (and in later seasons Jenny's) signature smokey black eye look, which is a makeover we can only hope Momsen gave Badgley herself. The caption reads "A reunion worth waiting for… 👯 but don't ask us what's going on in the second photo, we don't know either."

EW has learned the interview was conducted pre-SAG-AFTRA strike, so here's hoping we get plenty of show gossip, girl.

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen | Credit: PODCRUSHED/Instagram; Andrew Eccles/The CW

Badgley played Dan on all six seasons of the CW series, while Momsen played Jenny until season 3 when she left to pursue singing with her band the Pretty Reckless. She returned for brief cameos in later seasons.

Until the podcast episode airs, some questions linger: Will the duo address the now viral "I'm your sister, it's what I do" meme? Will we get to see Momsen effortlessly apply her signature look on Badgley? And will there be any mention of the now defunct Max reboot of Gossip Girl?

Listen to find out on the new episode of Podcrushed, streaming Wednesday on podcast streaming platforms. All six seasons of Gossip Girl are streaming now on Max.

