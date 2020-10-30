Gossip Girl reboot adds Tony winner Laura Benanti

The new Gossip Girl is having a New York moment with Broadway star/New Yorker Laura Benanti.

Hey there, Upper East Siders. We have the biggest news ever. Spotted: Tony-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti joins the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot at HBO Max.

Deadline was the first to report the news, while Benanti confirmed on social media. The actress, who appeared on Supergirl and Younger, used the signature sign-off of the elusive New York City prep sleuth: "Xoxo, Gossip Girl."

Character details aren't currently known, but Benanti joins the previously announced Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep), Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Jason Gotay (NY City Center's revival of Evita), and Kristen Bell, the latter reprising her voice role as the titular Gossip Girl.

Showrunner Joshua Safran called Benanti's casting a "dream come true."

The original Gossip Girl aired on The CW from 2007-2012 for six seasons with a cast including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, and Chace Crawford. The new Gossip Girl will be set eight years after Dan Humphrey's website shut down and follow a fresh crop of NYC prep school teens who are put under the microscope of Gossip Girl's social stalking.

This year, Benanti appeared in the film Worth amongst a cast that included Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan. She also appeared in an episode of At Home with Amy Sedaris and reprised her impersonation of First Lady Melania Trump for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.