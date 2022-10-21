Yes, it has something to do with a certain someone's drink of choice.

Google House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke for a stunnin' surprise

You know you've made it when Google makes an animation out of you.

After the viral meme-ification of House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy saying "Negroni... Sbagliato... with Prosecco in it" and costar Olivia Cooke replying with "stunnin'," Google now honors this moment with a special animation.

Searching "Emma D'Arcy," "Olivia Cooke," or "Negroni Sbagliato" in Google will display a pop-up of Cooke and D'Arcy's animated arms cheers-ing their drinks of choice: Cooke holding a gin martini with a lemon twist and D'Arcy holding a Negroni Sbagliato. Both actors are even designed with their House of the Dragon characters in mind; Cooke is in green for Alicent Hightower and D'Arcy is in black for Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon Google animation Google honors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke with Negroni Sbagliato animation. | Credit: Google

The animation does not pop up when you search "gin martini," which is not stunnin'!

For those still not in the know, the meme in question comes from an HBO promo video of D'Arcy and Cooke asking each other questions written on mini scrolls in a dragon egg bowl. Cooke asked her costar, "What's your drink of choice?" D'Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, then gave the sultry response of "A Negroni... Sbagliato... with Prosecco in it" that sent LGBTQ TikTok communities into a frenzy.

Cooke responded by saying "stunnin'" in her English accent and shared her drink of choice to be a gin martini with a twist.

House of the Dragon Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

D'Arcy commented on the meme in an interview, saying, "I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we've been at it for six hours, I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh."

The actors' characters are not as close as they are. In fact, Rhaenyra and Alicent are on the precipice of war in House of the Dragon, which will air its season finale this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Be sure to pair your screenings appropriately with either a gin martini or Negroni Sbagliato.

Subscribe to EW's West of Westeros podcast, which goes behind the making of House of the Dragon and the growing Game of Thrones universe.

Related content:

Episode Recaps House of the Dragon Episode 9 S1 E9 Recap House of the Dragon recap: Where in the world is Aegon Targaryen? By Randall Colburn

House of the Dragon S1 E8 Recap House of the Dragon recap: An argument over Driftmark leads to more bloodshed By Randall Colburn

House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 7 S1 E7 Recap House of the Dragon recap: The Targaryen family tension explodes By Randall Colburn

House of the Dragon S1 E4 Recap House of the Dragon recap: Rhaenyra and Daemon honor at least one Targaryen legacy By Randall Colburn

House of The Dragon S1 E3 Recap House of the Dragon recap: The prequel gets its first big battle — and its first dominant victor By Randall Colburn

House of the Dragon S1 E2 Recap House of the Dragon recap: King Viserys names his new queen — and no one is happy about it By Randall Colburn

House of the Dragon S1 E1 Recap House of the Dragon series premiere recap: We need to talk about the Targaryens By Randall Colburn