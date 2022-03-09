Good Trouble season 4 premiere sneak peek teases intense murder trial verdict

From relationship decisions to career epiphanies to ... oh yeah, that freaking murder trial, there's a lot the Coterie residents were contending with when last season signed off in September. Thankfully, season 4 doesn't waste any time in getting down to business, and "Turn and Face the Strange" promises to resolve all the threads left hanging for each character.

In the video below, Callie (Maia Mitchell) will finally learn the outcome of the big Tommy Sung (Kevin David Lin) case she's been working on, and since there's been twist after twist in this not-so-normal murder trial, from the shocking confession that Tommy was romantically linked to the victim and the whole ordeal with the FBI getting involved, there's no way anyone will be able to predict the outcome of this high-profile case. But what's even more important is how the verdict will affect Callie as she reaches a major turning point not just in her law career, but also personally, figuring out what she wants from all aspects of her life. What does it all mean? What's keeping her here?!