Freeform sets premiere dates for Good Trouble, Grown-ish, and Motherland: Fort Salem

Mark your calendars, set your DVRs, and cancel all your summer plans because Freeform just set the premiere dates for three of its hottest series: Good Trouble, Grown-ish, and Motherland: Fort Salem. And EW has your exclusive first look at each one with some sizzling sneak peek photos.

The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble returns Wednesday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT for the second half of season 3 (after airing its spring finale in April). Starring Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, and Beau Mirchoff, the series follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. And based on this steamy new photo, looks like The Coterie's AC bill might get higher than usual this summer.

Freeform Exclusives Maia Mitchell and Tommy Martinez on 'Good Trouble' | Credit: Freeform/Christopher Willard

Comedy series Grown-ish had its season 3 finale in March and will return for senior year on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Black-ish spin-off stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. Cheers to senior year with this exclusive first look photo from the new episodes:

Freeform Exclusives Trevor Jackson and Yara Shahidi on 'Grown-ish' | Credit: Freeform/Eric McCandless

And season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, as Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, the Camarilla. Season 2 intensifies their magic training when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. The series also stars Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée (pictured in the exclusive photo below).

Freeform Exclusives Lyne Renee on 'Motherland: Fort Salem' | Credit: Freeform

Freeform previously announced the final season of fan-favorite series The Bold Type will premiere on Wednesday, May 26, with the series finale airing Wednesday, June 30.

