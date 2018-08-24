In what should come as extremely unsuprising news, Chidi (William Jackson Harper) is in emotional turmoil. Look for the professor who’s living in Australia to seek comfort/help in the written word. “When Chidi doesn’t know what to do, he goes to the library — that’s basically his move,” says Schur. “He’s a person who is pretty sure that the answers to the questions that plague him can be found in books. So, at one point he goes to a library and he takes out, like, 12,000 books, and one of them is ‘Chocolate Rain’ singer Tay Zonday’s book, Chocolate Book. It’s one of our favorite jokes from the premiere.”