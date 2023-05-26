Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden, and William Jackson Harper have a mini Good Place reunion

But did they share any cocktail shrimp?

Maybe this is the Good Place, after all.

It's been three years since we said goodbye to The Good Place, Mike Schur's absurdist NBC comedy about the afterlife, morality, and flying cocktail shrimp. But even though the show is no longer on the air, the cast has brought their friendship from the Good Place into the real world: On Thursday, D'Arcy Carden posted an Instagram photo of a mini reunion, sharing lunch with costars Kristen Bell ( and William Jackson Harper.

(Tragically, they do not appear to be at a frozen yogurt spot or an IHOP, a.k.a. the Interdimensional Hole of Pancakes.)

The trio starred on all four seasons of the show, with Bell playing noted "Arizona trash bag" Eleanor Shellstrop and Harper playing her anxious love interest Chidi Anagonye. Carden also starred as the all-knowing informational database Janet (who's neither a girl nor a robot).

Bell's real-life husband Dax Shepard couldn't resist commenting on the post, writing, "Surprised that table didn't burst into flames with the collective hotness present." (Shepard himself made a brief cameo in season 2 of The Good Place, playing a Bad Place demon named Chet.)

Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden, and William Jackson Harper on 'The Good Place' Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden, and William Jackson Harper on 'The Good Place' | Credit: Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Good Place ran for four seasons on NBC, scoring 13 Emmy nominations, and it's now streaming on Netflix. It also starred Ted Danson, Manny Jacinto, and Jameela Jamil.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: