David Tennant, Michael Sheen have a heavenly reunion in Good Omens season 2 trailer

The end of the world was just the beginning for David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The two actors reunite in the first trailer for Good Omens season 2, reprising their roles as everyone's favorite grumpy demon and neurotic angel. The new six-episode season continues the adventures of Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen), expanding on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's original 1990 novel.

The first season was intended to be a standalone miniseries, hewing closely to the plot of Gaiman and Pratchett's book. The two authors spent decades fighting to get Good Omens adapted, and in 2019, Gaiman finally brought it to Amazon Prime Video, several years after Pratchett's death. But Gaiman has said before that he and Pratchett spoke frequently of ideas for a potential Good Omens sequel, and many of those ideas helped shape season 2. (After writing every episode of season 1, Gaiman returned for season 2, co-showrunning with Douglas Mackinnon and co-writing with John Finnemore.)

The first season followed Aziraphale and Crowley as they helped thwart the biblical apocalypse, keeping tabs on the Antichrist and fighting to protect Earth from their angelic/demonic overlords. This time, the unlikely pair are facing a new crisis: The archangel Gabriel, played by a returning Jon Hamm, has lost his memory and is now hiding out in Aziraphale's London bookshop.

Good Omens Season 1, Episode 3 Pictured: David Tennant and Michael Sheen CR: Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens' | Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

All six episodes of Good Omens season 2 will debut July 28 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

