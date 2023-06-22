The archangel played by Jon Hamm has no idea who he is — or what hot chocolate is — in EW's exclusive first look at the new season.

Aziraphale is wary of an amnesiac Gabriel in Good Omens season 2 first look

An amnesic Gabriel wanders into Aziraphale's London bookshop with no recollection of who is he or how he even got there in EW's exclusive first look at season 2 of Good Omens.

Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's best-selling novel of the same name, the sophomore season of the Prime Video fantasy comedy will go beyond the source material to illuminate the unlikely friendship between unassuming angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). This involves the return of archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), who, after having disappeared last season following Aziraphale and Crowley's success in thwarting Armageddon, emerges with his memory wiped.

He also has no idea what hot chocolate is.

"So, you don't know who you are?," a wary Aziraphale asks in the clip, above.

"Oh, yes," Gabriel replies. "I'm me. I just don't know who me is. But you know me. You recognize me."

"Well, I... know someone who looks like you," Aziraphale says.

"That's probably me then," Gabriel adds.

As for why he showed up at the bookshop, an aloof Gabriel says, "I don't know. I just thought I should."

"While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition," the synopsis for season 2 reads. "However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways."

"To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process," the synopsis concludes, the pals will "need to once again rely on each other."

Gaiman returned to co-executive produce and co-showrun with Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Doon Mackichan and Gloria Obianyo reprise their heavenly roles as archangels Michael and Uriel, respectively. New cast members include Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn.

Good Omens season 2 arrives July 28 on Prime Video. Watch EW's exclusive first look in the video above, and check out the new season 2 key art below.

Good Omens Season 2 Key Art 'Good Omens' season 2 key art | Credit: Prime Video

