Michael Sheen, David Tennant to reunite for Good Omens season 2

It's the end of the world… again.

Amazon announced Monday that a second season of Good Omens is officially on the way, once again following Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale and David Tennant's demon Crowley. Neil Gaiman is also returning to serve as co-showrunner with Douglas Mackinnon and co-writer with John Finnemore, and the new six-episode season will begin filming in Scotland later in 2021.

The first season was originally intended as a standalone miniseries, adapted from Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved 1990 novel. Gaiman and Pratchett had tried to adapt the book for years, with Gaiman finally unveiling the Amazon show in 2019, after Pratchett's death. Both the novel and the show's first season center on Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant), an angel and a demon who strike up an unlikely friendship over the centuries and eventually work together to avert the apocalypse. But according to Gaiman, he and Pratchett had long discussed a potential sequel to Good Omens, imagining where Aziraphale and Crowley's stories might go next. Some of those ideas made it into the first season (like Jon Hamm's pompous angel Gabriel), while others will serve as inspiration for the second.

Good Omens Season 1, Episode 3 Pictured: David Tennant and Michael Sheen CR: Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens' | Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

"It's 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it's 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel," Gaiman explained in a statement. "I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens - that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon."

The new series will once again take place in London, beginning at Aziraphale's bookshop, when "an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery." As Gaiman explains: "We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory."