David Tennant, Michael Sheen reunite for Good Omens quarantine special

Good Omens type TV Show

Even celestial booksellers and serpentine demons are doing their best to flatten the curve.

May marks the 30th anniversary of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's devilishly delightful novel Good Omens, which Gaiman adapted into last year's Amazon miniseries with Michael Sheen and David Tennant. To celebrate, Gaiman himself wrote a special quarantine mini-episode published Friday, with Sheen and Tennant reprising their roles as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley.

The three-minute audio clip follows Aziraphale and Crowley as they check in with each other in lockdown. Crowley's losing his mind with only his houseplants for company, and he can't even bring himself to spread fear and discontent amongst the masses when the pandemic is already doing such a good job of that. Meanwhile, Aziraphale is perfectly thrilled to sit in his closed book store all day, reading and baking bundt cakes. After all, when you've successfully shut down the apocalypse, a global pandemic is no sweat.

The series' director Douglas Mackinnon also returned to help assemble the short video, which features a few familiar Easter eggs from throughout Aziraphale and Crowley's very long lives.

"This is our present to all of you," Gaiman wrote on Twitter. "It's to make people happy, because too many of us are sad."

Related content: