Disney's Good Luck Charlie baby is in high school — feel old yet?

The child star of Disney Channel's beloved sitcom Good Luck Charlie — and its accompanying geriatric millennial meme — is, unfortunately for your ego, now in high school.

Mia Talerico, who starred in the family comedy as a baby raised by a quirky family in Denver, set the internet ablaze on Wednesday when she posted an Instagram photo announcing her first day of high school.

"First day. 9th grade," read a sign in Talerico's hand. Naturally, a deluge of reactions to the post expressed disbelief over the passage of time.

"Damn we are getting old," one user wrote. "I remember watching you on tv when you was just a toddler."

Talerico has long shared updates on her education, as she's posed for a photo on the first day of school annually since kindergarten.

The 14-year-old starred on Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014, appearing in four seasons and a 2011 movie.

Singer-actress Bridgit Mendler led the program's cast, which also included Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.

After appearing on 98 episodes of Good Luck Charlie, Talerico continued acting with a recurring role on Brat TV's Mani.

Catch up with Talerico in her Instagram posts above.

