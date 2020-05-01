Good Girls type TV Show network NBC

There's a lot that goes into being a criminal… at least a good one. As Beth, Annie, and Ruby have discovered in the first three seasons of Good Girls, being a career crook is just as hard as any job they've ever had. And it comes with the added risk of going to jail, and/or pissing off Rio and ending up dead.

But with every episode of the NBC drama, they're learning, and most recently, Beth (Christina Hendricks) figured out that she needs a way to launder all the money she's bringing in. Seeing as how her husband recently quit his job as a hot tub salesman because his boss kissed him, Beth finds a way to kill two birds with one stone.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, which will serve as the season 3 finale due to the production pause. And in the clip, Beth and Dean take their proposal to Gayle.

Watch the video above for more. Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

