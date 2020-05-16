Good Girls renewed for season 4 at NBC

NBC has some Good news for viewers: Good Girls is coming back for season 4.

The NBC crime drama, starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta, ended its third season five episodes early due to the coronavirus pandemic. The truncated season therefore concluded with Beth (Hendricks) buying the hot tub store that used to employ her husband (Matthew Lillard) for her money laundering operation. At the same time, Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus), an FBI agent, launched an investigation into Beth and company.

"We'd already sort of been discussing season 4 through the end of season 3, and that it was going to hand off into season 4 in a nice way, so now this just buys us the ability to really hit the ground running into season 4 and help us expand some of the story lines into the future episodes," executive producer Bill Krebs previously told EW, before the renewal was officially announced.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, it's unclear exactly when Good Girls will return, but showrunner Jenna Bans promises one thing: "We kind of looked at each other when it all went down and we were like, 'Well, the good news is the start of season 4 is going to be super-exciting!'"