A deal to move the series to Netflix for a fifth and final season fell through.

Good Girls has been canceled after 4 seasons at NBC

Good Girls Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There's no good news for Good Girls today.

NBC has canceled the series after four seasons, EW has confirmed. While there was a potential deal to bring the show back for a fifth and final season on Netflix, negotiations fell through and the series will officially end with season 4.

Created by Jenna Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta as suburban moms who begin double lives as criminals to make some fast cash and end up in over their heads laundering money for a crime boss. The series also stars Manny Montana and Matthew Lillard.

Hendricks responded to news of the cancellation on Instagram, posting a cheeky image borrowed from Whitman and adding the caption: "Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support."

There are five episodes remaining in season 4, so the story isn't over just yet.

Good Girls airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with the series finale set for July 22.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: