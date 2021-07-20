Paramount+ renews the acclaimed drama for another new season.

Christine Baranski will wage The Good Fight into season 6 with renewal

Christine Baranski will keep fighting The Good Fight well into another new season.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated legal drama has been renewed for season 6.

"The Good Fight's provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+'s top performing original series and acquisition drivers," said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+ President of Original Scripted Series. "We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight's enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next."

The program debuted in 2017 as a spin-off and sequel to the long-running Julianna Margulies series The Good Wife, following Baranski as Diane Lockhart as she restarts her life at a new law firm. The show has earned two Emmy nominations since its debut.

Season 5 of The Good Fight — also starring Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin — debuts new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+. Watch the new teaser above.

