The Golden Girls episode pulled from Hulu for blackface joke

An episode of The Golden Girls has been removed from Hulu, for a blackface joke that features Rue McClanahan and Betty White wearing mud masks.

The streamer pulled the episode titled "Mixed Blessings" from the comedy's third season that shows Dorothy's (Bea Arthur) son Michael (Scott Jacoby) introduce the family to his betrothed Lorraine (Rosalind Cash), a 40-year-old Black woman. The controversial moment in the episode features Blanche (McClanahan) and Rose (White) wearing mud masks that confuses Lorraine's mom Greta (Virginia Capers), who isn't wearing her glasses, into thinking those were Michael's parents — who, until that moment, she believes is Black.

The Golden Girls is the latest series to have an episode pulled or edited for its depiction of blackface. Other series include The Office, Scrubs, and 30 Rock. Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel recently apologized for his use of blackface on The Man Show while imitating basketball player Karl Malone.

